‘I know this can’t be real’: NC woman wins $1M after buying lottery ticket at gas station

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Adriene Wynn, of Greensboro, bought a Mega Millions ticket “out of the blue” and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I said, ‘I know this can’t be real!’” she recalled of learning of her big win. Wynn bought her winning Quick Pick ticket from the Kwik JP Express on Randleman Road in Greensboro.

“I woke up in the middle of the night, and I just thought, ‘Let me call and check the tickets,’” she said.

So she called the lottery’s customer service hotline to check her Mega Millions numbers.

“I called about five times to make sure I wasn’t dreaming or something,” Wynn said. “When they kept saying the same thing, I kept saying, ‘Oh my God, oh my God!’”

Her $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls and was one of two tickets that won the highest prize nationally in Tuesday’s drawing. The odds of matching all five white balls in a Mega Millions drawing are 1 in 12.6 million.

“After I found out that it was real, I was jumping up and down on my bed like it was a trampoline,” Wynn said. “If I could have done a cartwheel without breaking anything I would have.”

Wynn claimed her prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $707,501 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

With her prize money, she plans to pay off bills, buy her family a new home and invest the rest.