‘I want justice’: Mother speaks out after Southern Guilford High School attack

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — No one has been charged one week after a classroom clash at Southern Guilford High School left a 14-year-old student injured.

“I want these people arrested,” said Danielle Campbell, the mother of the victim. “I want justice for her, and I’m not going to stop until I get justice for her.”

A Guilford County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told FOX8 the eight people involved will likely turn themselves in to authorities on Wednesday.

On May 25, her daughter was attacked by six students, an 18-year-old and a 37-year-old parent inside a SGHS classroom. Three of the students attend SGHS. The other three go to different schools in the county.

Investigators believe the attack was connected to an earlier fight that happened at a bus stop the day before on May 24.

“I’m not processing this well at all,” Campbell said. “I still can’t understand how a grown woman decided she was going to wake up that morning and go jump on a child.”

The group entered through the SGHS front door when two other students walked out of the locked door, giving the group a chance to get inside.

Deputies told FOX8 they entered a classroom and assaulted the ninth grade student for nearly a minute.

Campbell said her daughter suffered a swollen eye, busted lip, neck pain, scratches and bruises on her face.

“I can’t understand how somebody can come into a building they’re not supposed to be in,” she said. “How somebody can assault somebody like that and nobody get arrested that moment.”

The group was released after school administration and a school resource officer stopped them in the parking lot to get their names.

“They had enough time to do as much damage as they wanted to,” Campbell said. “What if they came in an attacked her with blades or something or knives or shot her?”

Campbell’s daughter hasn’t been back to SGHS since the attack. She’s now receiving counseling.

“I don’t want her to fear or feel like something’s going to happen to her every time she goes out the door or every time she goes to the bus stop,” Campbell said.

A Guilford County Schools spokesperson told FOX8 the students involved will face disciplinary actions. They said the school district’s attorney intends to ban the parent involved in the attack from the SGHS campus.

Deputies said the adults in the case are expected to be charged with misdemeanor assault, inciting a riot and first-degree trespassing. The six juveniles will be charged on a juvenile petition.