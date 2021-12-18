If you’re gonna hit the links this weekend, here’s some great golf courses to play

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Great golf courses are judged as such due in large part to three major factors: greens, hazards, and the properties themselves. Other layering affects these calls, too—from turf quality to routing to clubhouse amenities and even the area’s climate or other attractions.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest golf courses in North Carolina on Tripadvisor. These courses feature a host of attractive features, a sense of exclusivity and luxury, and challenging routing for even the most competitive golfers. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite home-state courses made the list—and perhaps to make a bucket list for courses you’ve yet to try.

1 / 24Tripadvisor

#24. Lockwood Folly Country Club

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

– Address: 19 Clubhouse Dr SW, Holden Beach, NC 28462-2110

– Read more on Tripadvisor

2 / 24Tripadvisor

#23. Farmstead Golf Links

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (83 reviews)

– Address: 541 McLamb Rd NW Highway 17 just above the South Carolina line, Calabash, NC 28467-1746

– Read more on Tripadvisor

3 / 24Tripadvisor

#22. Currituck Club

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (116 reviews)

– Address: 620 Currituck Clubhouse Dr, Corolla, NC 27927-9558

– Read more on Tripadvisor

4 / 24Tripadvisor

#21. Mountain Aire Golf Club

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)

– Address: 1104 Golf Course Rd, West Jefferson, NC 28694-8110

– Read more on Tripadvisor

5 / 24Tripadvisor

#20. Smoky Mountain Country Club Golf Course

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Address: 1300 Conleys Creek Road, Whittier, NC 28789

– Read more on Tripadvisor

6 / 24Tripadvisor

#19. Mountain Glen Golf Club

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)

– Address: 1 Club house Dr, Newland, NC 28657

– Read more on Tripadvisor

7 / 24Tripadvisor

#18. The Carolina Club

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)

– Address: 127 Carolina Club Dr, Grandy, NC 27939-9633

– Read more on Tripadvisor

8 / 24Tripadvisor

#17. Crow Creek Golf Course

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (119 reviews)

– Address: 245 Hickman Rd NW, Calabash, NC 28467-2043

– Read more on Tripadvisor

9 / 24Tripadvisor

#16. Sequoyah National Golf Club

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (96 reviews)

– Address: 79 Cahons Rd, Whittier, NC 28789-7111

– Read more on Tripadvisor

10 / 24Tripadvisor

#15. The Golf Club at Ballantyne

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)

– Address: 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy, Charlotte, NC 28277-2484

– Read more on Tripadvisor

11 / 24Tripadvisor

#14. Nags Head Golf Links

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)

– Address: 5615 S Seachase Dr, Nags Head, NC 27959-8503

– Read more on Tripadvisor

12 / 24Tripadvisor

#13. The Pointe Golf Club

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (56 reviews)

– Address: 308 Pointe Golf Club Dr, Powells Point, NC 27966-9785

– Read more on Tripadvisor

13 / 24Tripadvisor

#12. Pinehurst Course Number 8

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)

– Address: 1 Carolina Vista Dr, Pinehurst, NC 28374-9811

– Read more on Tripadvisor

14 / 24Tripadvisor

#11. Thistle Golf Club

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (177 reviews)

– Address: 1815 Olde Thistle Club Road, Sunset Beach, NC 28468

– Read more on Tripadvisor

15 / 24Tripadvisor

#10. Mid Pines Golf Club

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (107 reviews)

– Address: 1010 Midland Rd, Southern Pines, NC 28387-3199

– Read more on Tripadvisor

16 / 24Tripadvisor

#9. Cape Fear National at Brunswick Forest

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)

– Address: 1281 Cape Fear National Dr, Leland, NC 28451-2310

– Read more on Tripadvisor

17 / 24Tripadvisor

#8. Kilmarlic Golf Club

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)

– Address: 215 W Side Ln Powell’s Point, NC 27966-9602

– Read more on Tripadvisor

18 / 24Tripadvisor

#7. River’s Edge Golf Club

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (136 reviews)

– Address: 2000 Arnold Palmer Dr, Shallotte, NC 28470-5260

– Read more on Tripadvisor

19 / 24Tripadvisor

#6. Legacy Golf Links

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (86 reviews)

– Address: 12615 US Highway 15 501, Aberdeen, NC 28315-4986

– Read more on Tripadvisor

20 / 24Tripadvisor

#5. Pinehurst Golf Course

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (75 reviews)

– Address: 80 Carolina Vista Dr, Pinehurst, NC 28374-9251

– Read more on Tripadvisor

21 / 24Tripadvisor

#4. Pine Needles Golf Club

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (97 reviews)

– Address: 1005 Midland Rd, Southern Pines, NC 28387-3121

– Read more on Tripadvisor

22 / 24Tripadvisor

#3. Tobacco Road Golf Club

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (193 reviews)

– Address: 442 Tobacco Rd, Sanford, NC 27332-9167

– Read more on Tripadvisor

23 / 24Tripadvisor

#2. Tanglewood Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (416 reviews)

– Address: 4061 Clemmons Rd, Clemmons, NC 27012-8481

– Read more on Tripadvisor

24 / 24Tripadvisor

#1. Pinehurst Course Number 2

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (235 reviews)

– Address: 1 Carolina Vista Dr, Pinehurst, NC 28374-9811

– Read more on Tripadvisor