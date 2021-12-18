If you’re gonna hit the links this weekend, here’s some great golf courses to play

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Great golf courses are judged as such due in large part to three major factors: greens, hazards, and the properties themselves. Other layering affects these calls, too—from turf quality to routing to clubhouse amenities and even the area’s climate or other attractions.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest golf courses in North Carolina on Tripadvisor. These courses feature a host of attractive features, a sense of exclusivity and luxury, and challenging routing for even the most competitive golfers. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite home-state courses made the list—and perhaps to make a bucket list for courses you’ve yet to try.
#24. Lockwood Folly Country Club
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
– Address: 19 Clubhouse Dr SW, Holden Beach, NC 28462-2110
#23. Farmstead Golf Links
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (83 reviews)
– Address: 541 McLamb Rd NW Highway 17 just above the South Carolina line, Calabash, NC 28467-1746
#22. Currituck Club
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (116 reviews)
– Address: 620 Currituck Clubhouse Dr, Corolla, NC 27927-9558
#21. Mountain Aire Golf Club
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)
– Address: 1104 Golf Course Rd, West Jefferson, NC 28694-8110
#20. Smoky Mountain Country Club Golf Course
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)
– Address: 1300 Conleys Creek Road, Whittier, NC 28789
#19. Mountain Glen Golf Club
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)
– Address: 1 Club house Dr, Newland, NC 28657
#18. The Carolina Club
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)
– Address: 127 Carolina Club Dr, Grandy, NC 27939-9633
#17. Crow Creek Golf Course
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (119 reviews)
– Address: 245 Hickman Rd NW, Calabash, NC 28467-2043
#16. Sequoyah National Golf Club
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (96 reviews)
– Address: 79 Cahons Rd, Whittier, NC 28789-7111
#15. The Golf Club at Ballantyne
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)
– Address: 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy, Charlotte, NC 28277-2484
#14. Nags Head Golf Links
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)
– Address: 5615 S Seachase Dr, Nags Head, NC 27959-8503
#13. The Pointe Golf Club
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (56 reviews)
– Address: 308 Pointe Golf Club Dr, Powells Point, NC 27966-9785
#12. Pinehurst Course Number 8
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)
– Address: 1 Carolina Vista Dr, Pinehurst, NC 28374-9811
#11. Thistle Golf Club
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (177 reviews)
– Address: 1815 Olde Thistle Club Road, Sunset Beach, NC 28468
#10. Mid Pines Golf Club
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (107 reviews)
– Address: 1010 Midland Rd, Southern Pines, NC 28387-3199
#9. Cape Fear National at Brunswick Forest
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)
– Address: 1281 Cape Fear National Dr, Leland, NC 28451-2310
#8. Kilmarlic Golf Club
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)
– Address: 215 W Side Ln Powell’s Point, NC 27966-9602
#7. River’s Edge Golf Club
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (136 reviews)
– Address: 2000 Arnold Palmer Dr, Shallotte, NC 28470-5260
#6. Legacy Golf Links
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (86 reviews)
– Address: 12615 US Highway 15 501, Aberdeen, NC 28315-4986
#5. Pinehurst Golf Course
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (75 reviews)
– Address: 80 Carolina Vista Dr, Pinehurst, NC 28374-9251
#4. Pine Needles Golf Club
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (97 reviews)
– Address: 1005 Midland Rd, Southern Pines, NC 28387-3121
#3. Tobacco Road Golf Club
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (193 reviews)
– Address: 442 Tobacco Rd, Sanford, NC 27332-9167
#2. Tanglewood Park
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (416 reviews)
– Address: 4061 Clemmons Rd, Clemmons, NC 27012-8481
#1. Pinehurst Course Number 2
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (235 reviews)
– Address: 1 Carolina Vista Dr, Pinehurst, NC 28374-9811
