If you’re heading for retirement, these are the places in NC, US you should be going

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Many Americans who have bid farewell to the workforce or are thinking about it are turning to places that offer affordability, a strong economy, quality health care options, less traffic, and overall, more comfort.
Neighborhoods outside major cities and metropolitan areas have grown in popularity among retirees, with 26% moving to smaller towns, but the overall number of people moving for retirement is down.
In 2021, American retirement relocations dropped significantly—approximately 43% less than the previous year, its lowest number of retiree relocations in five years. The Economic Research Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis suggests this was a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, soaring home prices, and retirees not having enough savings.
In seeking to help prospective retirees, Stacker referenced Niche’s 2021 Best Places to Retire study, released in August 2021, to list 50 small towns that offer the best retirement. The focus was on towns with a population of less than 40,000.
Whether you’re looking to relocate or just curious to see if your city of residence is mentioned, read on to see which American small towns are the best retirement spots.
Alabama: Orange Beach
– Population: 6,019 (19% age 55-64 and 34% age 65+)
– Homeowners: 70% of the population
– Renters: 30% of the population
– Median household income: $81,883
Alaska: Soldotna
– Population: 4,649 (13% age 55-64 and 20% age 65+)
– Homeowners: 51% of the population
– Renters: 49% of the population
– Median household income: $60,491
Arizona: Green Valley
– Population: 20,902 (14% age 55-64 and 80% age 65+)
– Homeowners: 85% of the population
– Renters: 15% of the population
– Median household income: $49,147
Arkansas: Bella Vista
– Population: 28,539 (14% age 55-64 and 33% age 65+)
– Homeowners: 87% of the population
– Renters: 13% of the population
– Median household income: $67,550
California: Del Monte Forest
– Population: 4,105 (16% age 55-64 and 40% age 65+)
– Homeowners: 82% of the population
– Renters: 18% of the population
– Median household income: $147,500
Colorado: Holly Hills
– Population: 2,835 (15% age 55-64 and 21% age 65+)
– Homeowners: 97% of the population
– Renters: 3% of the population
– Median household income: $132,955
Connecticut: Mystic
– Population: 4,249 (17% age 55-64 and 32% age 65+)
– Homeowners: 68% of the population
– Renters: 32% of the population
– Median household income: $94,102
Delaware: Rehoboth Beach
– Population: 1,400 (24% age 55-64 and 48% age 65+)
– Homeowners: 82% of the population
– Renters: 18% of the population
– Median household income: $114,583
Florida: Pelican Bay
– Population: 6,140 (13% age 55-64 and 83% age 65+)
– Homeowners: 95% of the population
– Renters: 5% of the population
– Median household income: $141,856
Georgia: Dutch Island
– Population: 1,162 (17% age 55-64 and 28% age 65+)
– Homeowners: 100% of the population
– Renters: 0% of the population
– Median household income: $170,417
Hawaii: Wailea
– Population: 6,218 (23% age 55-64 and 25% age 65+)
– Homeowners: 60% of the population
– Renters: 40% of the population
– Median household income: $81,932
Idaho: Weiser
– Population: 5,323 (14% age 55-64 and 20% age 65+)
– Homeowners: 62% of the population
– Renters: 38% of the population
– Median household income: $36,610
Illinois: Leland Grove
– Population: 1,406 (17% age 55-64 and 34% age 65+)
– Homeowners: 95% of the population
– Renters: 5% of the population
– Median household income: $108,947
Indiana: Meridian Hills
– Population: 1,741 (15% age 55-64 and 18% age 65+)
– Homeowners: 98% of the population
– Renters: 2% of the population
– Median household income: $186,750
Iowa: Clear Lake
– Population: 7,597 (18% age 55-64 and 25% age 65+)
– Homeowners: 72% of the population
– Renters: 28% of the population
– Median household income: $57,841
Kansas: North Newton
– Population: 1,778 (10% age 55-64 and 30% age 65+)
– Homeowners: 57% of the population
– Renters: 43% of the population
– Median household income: $67,188
Kentucky: Windy Hills
– Population: 2,433 (19% age 55-64 and 33% age 65+)
– Homeowners: 94% of the population
– Renters: 6% of the population
– Median household income: $95,588
Louisiana: Westminster
– Population: 2,760 (11% age 55-64 and 22% age 65+)
– Homeowners: 71% of the population
– Renters: 29% of the population
– Median household income: $88,778
Maine: Belfast
– Population: 6,688 (17% age 55-64 and 26% age 65+)
– Homeowners: 63% of the population
– Renters: 37% of the population
– Median household income: $62,857
Maryland: Chevy Chase
– Population: 9,622 (15% age 55-64 and 23% age 65+)
– Homeowners: 78% of the population
– Renters: 22% of the population
– Median household income: $181,929
Massachusetts: Chatham
– Population: 6,019 (18% age 55-64 and 45% age 65+)
– Homeowners: 84% of the population
– Renters: 16% of the population
– Median household income: $83,839
Michigan: Bingham Farms
– Population: 1,129 (16% age 55-64 and 48% age 65+)
– Homeowners: 89% of the population
– Renters: 11% of the population
– Median household income: $131,071
Minnesota: Jackson
– Population: 3,219 (18% age 55-64 and 24% age 65+)
– Homeowners: 75% of the population
– Renters: 25% of the population
– Median household income: $50,972
Mississippi: Hide-A-Way Lake
– Population: 2,392 (17% age 55-64 and 28% age 65+)
– Homeowners: 87% of the population
– Renters: 13% of the population
– Median household income: $100,300
Missouri: Town and Country
– Population: 11,077 (15% age 55-64 and 30% age 65+)
– Homeowners: 85% of the population
– Renters: 15% of the population
– Median household income: $192,983
Montana: Conrad
– Population: 2,633 (15% age 55-64 and 21% age 65+)
– Homeowners: 73% of the population
– Renters: 27% of the population
– Median household income: $48,636
Nebraska: Central City
– Population: 2,903 (10% age 55-64 and 25% age 65+)
– Homeowners: 60% of the population
– Renters: 40% of the population
– Median household income: $48,447
Nevada: Mesquite
– Population: 18,446 (15% age 55-64 and 41% age 65+)
– Homeowners: 73% of the population
– Renters: 27% of the population
– Median household income: $55,542
New Hampshire: Peterborough
– Population: 6,604 (18% age 55-64 and 27% age 65+)
– Homeowners: 67% of the population
– Renters: 33% of the population
– Median household income: $87,557
New Jersey: Surf City
– Population: 1,271 (23% age 55-64 and 50% age 65+)
– Homeowners: 86% of the population
– Renters: 14% of the population
– Median household income: $90,313
New Mexico: Sandia Heights
– Population: 3,571 (17% age 55-64 and 44% age 65+)
– Homeowners: 97% of the population
– Renters: 3% of the population
– Median household income: $107,104
New York: Lake Success
– Population: 3,119 (12% age 55-64 and 31% age 65+)
– Homeowners: 100% of the population
– Renters: 0% of the population
– Median household income: $177,500
North Carolina: Pine Knoll Shores
– Population: 1,343 (22% age 55-64 and 47% age 65+)
– Homeowners: 89% of the population
– Renters: 11% of the population
– Median household income: $75,313
North Dakota: Rugby
– Population: 2,724 (15% age 55-64 and 29% age 65+)
– Homeowners: 71% of the population
– Renters: 29% of the population
– Median household income: $46,552
Ohio: Bellbrook
– Population: 7,212 (16% age 55-64 and 19% age 65+)
– Homeowners: 81% of the population
– Renters: 19% of the population
– Median household income: $84,130
Oklahoma: The Village
– Population: 9,452 (11% age 55-64 and 18% age 65+)
– Homeowners: 67% of the population
– Renters: 33% of the population
– Median household income: $58,947
Oregon: Harbor
– Population: 1,958 (15% age 55-64 and 71% age 65+)
– Homeowners: 84% of the population
– Renters: 16% of the population
– Median household income: $30,791
Pennsylvania: Penn Wynne
– Population: 5,932 (15% age 55-64 and 26% age 65+)
– Homeowners: 87% of the population
– Renters: 13% of the population
– Median household income: $123,854
Rhode Island: Jamestown
– Population: 5,494 (19% age 55-64 and 26% age 65+)
– Homeowners: 83% of the population
– Renters: 17% of the population
– Median household income: $111,110
South Carolina: Garden City
– Population: 10,669 (20% age 55-64 and 40% age 65+)
– Homeowners: 79% of the population
– Renters: 21% of the population
– Median household income: $44,862
South Dakota: Hot Springs
– Population: 3,509 (17% age 55-64 and 28% age 65+)
– Homeowners: 68% of the population
– Renters: 32% of the population
– Median household income: $46,071
Tennessee: Farragut
– Population: 22,631 (16% age 55-64 and 23% age 65+)
– Homeowners: 89% of the population
– Renters: 11% of the population
– Median household income: $108,511
Texas: Shenandoah
– Population: 2,887 (10% age 55-64 and 40% age 65+)
– Homeowners: 55% of the population
– Renters: 45% of the population
– Median household income: $80,451
Utah: Ivins
– Population: 8,530 (14% age 55-64 and 30% age 65+)
– Homeowners: 83% of the population
– Renters: 17% of the population
– Median household income: $63,680
Vermont: Cornwall
– Population: 1,028 (18% age 55-64 and 29% age 65+)
– Homeowners: 77% of the population
– Renters: 23% of the population
– Median household income: $84,688
Virginia: Belmont Estates
– Population: 1,226 (13% age 55-64 and 34% age 65+)
– Homeowners: 100% of the population
– Renters: 0% of the population
– Median household income: $81,885
Washington: Woodway
– Population: 1,105 (13% age 55-64 and 23% age 65+)
– Homeowners: 97% of the population
– Renters: 3% of the population
– Median household income: $194,904
West Virginia: Summersville
– Population: 3,368 (20% age 55-64 and 28% age 65+)
– Homeowners: 69% of the population
– Renters: 31% of the population
– Median household income: $38,774
Wisconsin: Elm Grove
– Population: 6,153 (14% age 55-64 and 25% age 65+)
– Homeowners: 93% of the population
– Renters: 7% of the population
– Median household income: $106,058
Wyoming: Thermopolis
– Population: 2,703 (14% age 55-64 and 26% age 65+)
– Homeowners: 77% of the population
– Renters: 23% of the population
– Median household income: $53,162