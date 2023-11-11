RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Amalio Suarez Gonzalez of Schaumburg, Ill. took a chance on a $10 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize.

Gonzalez bought his lucky Jumbo Bucks ticket from Handy Mart on North Breazeale Avenue in Mount Olive.

When Gonzalez arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday, he had a decision to make. He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump sum of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $427,503.

The Jumbo Bucks game debuted in June with seven top prizes of $1 million. Four $1 million prizes remain to be claimed.

