STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials offered another update on the ongoing fight against the fire atop Sauratown Mountain in Stokes County on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday morning, officials say that Tuesday’s heavy rains “stopped the forward progression” of the fire, meaning it hasn’t grown past the last figure of 750 acres, helping keep the fire that broke out Saturday evening under control.

NC Forestry Services says that the fire remains at 41% containment, but they expect to have updated numbers later on Wednesday as the day continues and officials continue work.

So far, none of the dozen homes along Sauratown Mountain Road have been reported as suffering any damages. Residents were briefly evacuated from the area during the early days of the fire.

“These firefighters put their lives at risk,” Roy Cooper said in a visit to Surry County, speaking about this fire among other wildfires across North Carolina. “You can’t take a fire like this for granted.”

He thanked officials for giving him a briefing and said he planned to visit the fireline to thank the firefighters working the fire, noting that firefighters from as far as Washington state are helping with the fire.

“Thank you to each and every one of you, you’ve been working so hard,” Cooper said.

Cooper also expressed pride in the community for helping donate goods and offering support in Stokes County and surrounding areas.

He declared a state of emergency for wildfires on November 8.