‘I’m still in shock’; Winston-Salem woman wins first Summer Cash Drawing of NC’s vaccine lottery

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Gov. Roy Cooper has announced the first winner of the Summer Cash Drawing, part of the ongoing effort to encourage more vaccinations against COVID-19 in North Carolina.
Shelly Wyramon of Winston-Salem is the winner of the $1 million dollar drawing, and 14-year-old Vania Martinez is the winner of the Cash for College scholarship, totaling $125,000, who says she had just started a summer job to help pay for college.
Governor Cooper and his coronavirus taskforce announced the incentive lottery earlier this month. The program offers four $1 million dollar prizes drawn every two weeks between June 23 and August 4.
Congratulations to Vania and Shelly!