Incident on Cary greenway was ‘mental health crisis,’ person won’t face charges, police say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Cary police said they identified a jogger involved in a recent incident on the greenway. Investigators believe it was a mental health crisis and said that the person will not face charges.

On Wednesday, Cary police received a report of someone spitting and throwing water bottles at people on the White Oak Greenway. They responded to the disturbance at about 11 a.m.

A victim who didn’t want to be identified told CBS 17 she thought the incident was racially motivated.

“Investigators determined neither race nor ethnicity were a factor,” Cary police spokesman Lt. John Reeves said.

“Following a complete and thorough investigation and in consult with the District Attorney’s office, no criminal charges will be filed.”

