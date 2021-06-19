Increase in demand could create firework shortage in the Carolinas

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A fireworks shortage across the U.S. means steeper prices and low supply at stores.

“Color, excitement and the expectation,” Ralph Serrapica said when asked why he enjoyed fireworks.

He was shopping around Fort Mill Friday, weeks before the 4th of July to gather up supplies for his party.

It’s a proactive approach, firework shop owners say others should take if they want to put on a show.

“Right now our supply is good, but we don’t expect the supply to last,” co-owner of House of Fireworks Frawna Peterson said.

She said this year, stocking her store took more effort than any year prior.

“We’ve spent relentless hours trying to get product. As soon as you order something, it’s gone,” Peterson said.

Last year, during the midst of the pandemic, they saw record sales.

“It was phenomenal,” Peterson said.

This year, she is anticipating a similar rush but with less inventory. She said driver shortages, a hold up at ports, and a pent-up demand means business like hers are spending up to 35% more on inventory.

“You just have to expect to see it this year because of supply and demand and what it has cost us just to get it here,” Peterson said.

Customers like Serrapica said it is extra cash he is willing to spend in order to celebrate Independence Day properly.

“It should be celebrated often with festivities and fireworks, and jubilee,” Serrapica said.

For those who do get their hands on fireworks this year, business owners suggest being educated on what you are buying, and how to properly use it.