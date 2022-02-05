Increase in traffic causing fading roadway lines, and NCDOT says it’s not an easy fix

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s something that immediately becomes obvious at night or in the rain. Paint on the roads… or the lack thereof.

North Carolina Transportation Officials said there’s a reason why it seems the paint fades so quickly. All you have to do is roll down the window and listen as to why.

It’s the inspiration behind some of the greatest hits and some of the greatest memories.

“So, ‘Deep Purple’ has a song called ‘Speed King.’ I used to listen to it in Driver’s Ed and get into trouble for going too fast,” said Dillon Smith. “True story.”





While the drive isn’t inspiring enough to fill one side of a 12-inch vinyl, Smith, who owns ‘Noble Records,’ said he knows quite a bit about the loops around Charlotte.

“I’m in the shop two days a week, five days a week I’m out driving records, so I drive the loop a lot,” said Smith.

On days when it rains, it makes it a little hard to see where he’s going.

“The rain kind of complicates it a little bit more,” said Smith.

Part of that problem is the paint that’s barely visible on the roads and highways.

“I got into a car accident yesterday, I was rear-ended yesterday as a matter of fact,” said Smith.

North Carolina Department of Transportation officials said, the increase in traffic around the area is one of the reasons why it seems the paint doesn’t last that long. On top of that, they can’t take a universal approach to repainting across the state.

“We have such different typography, and we have different needs across the state and some areas might see rougher weather than others so it has to be examined case by case and division by division, if you will,” said Jen Thompson, with NCDOT.

Thompson said, they’ve successfully used different types of reflectors and paint on rural roads in the state, but it’s different for urban areas. However, they’re always looking for ways to help make the lines brighter when it’s dark or if it’s raining.

“Trust me, we want to have it all be bright and shiny too,” said Thompson. “It’s not happening as quickly as anyone would like, but we’re doing the best we can with our resources.”

The roads may not be as perfectly preserved as one of his records, but Smith said, at least there’s a soundtrack for the drive.

“The Cars, great band,” said Smith. “They need a good road.”