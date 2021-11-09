Infrastructure Bill aims to bring much-needed love to North and South Carolina roads and bridges

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The one trillion dollar infrastructure stimulus bill passed by the House of Representatives is supposed to be signed by President Biden soon.

Pres. Biden believes the funding will help future generations.

“The Build Back Better Act is a once-in-a-lifetime investment in our people,” said Pres. Biden.

Portions of the funding will be earmarked for projects in North and South Carolina. The greatest concern for most is the condition of our roads and bridges.

The American Society of Civil Engineers examines and scores the infrastructure in different sectors of each state. The society noted that in 2019 bridge conditions fell by seven percent statewide.

Overall, North Carolina ranks in the middle with other large states receiving failing grades for their bridge conditions.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says the funding will help North Carolina get many roadways up to standard.

“North Carolina has over 1400 bridges and 3000 miles of highway that are in poor condition and that’s the case in most parts of the country. it’s exciting to see the plans North Carolina has for the future and we want to support that federally.”

Once the funding is made available to state governments, NCDOT says it will “help NCDOT delay fewer projects due to the incredible inflation we have seen impacting material, right of way, and labor costs.”

Another investment coming to the Carolinas is a larger inter-city rail network with expanded Amtrak service. One line is supposed to link Charlotte with the eastern Carolina coast to Wilmington. A southern route would stop in Atlanta and could continue as far west as Dallas with stops along the I-20 Corridor.