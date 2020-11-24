Infrastructure projects funded at 5 N.C. airports

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – N.C. Board of Transportation approved state and federal grants for safety and airfield improvement projects at five North Carolina airports.

More than $6.6 million in state and federal funding has been awarded for projects that will help airports increase capacity, attract new jobs and businesses, and improve the safety of the pilots and passengers.

At Ashe County Airport in Jefferson, for example, the funds will be used to construct a new, partial parallel taxiway so more aircraft can safely maneuver on the airfield and reduce possible safety hazards.

The grants will provide:

$3,285,000 in federal apportionment funds for the construction of a partial parallel taxiway and apron modifications at Ashe County Airport.

$135,000 in additional state funds for culvert rehabilitation at Burlington-Alamance Airport;

$675,000 in additional state construction funds to rehabilitate the north aircraft apron pavement at Currituck County Regional Airport.

$2,250,000 in additional state construction funds for the Phase II rehabilitation of the aircraft apron pavement at Dare County Regional Airport.

$280,000 in additional State Transportation Improvement Program design funds for the taxiway over Interstate 73 at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro.

According to the press release, “The funds awarded do not necessarily represent the total cost of the project.”