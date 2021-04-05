Injured Kernersville officer recovering at home after being shot weeks ago by suspect

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — It’s a recovery six weeks in the making.

Injured Kernersville Police Officer Sean Houle spent Easter Sunday with his family. It’s something his family and friends weren’t sure would happen.

His faith and the support from the community have played a large role in his recovery.

“He had been shot lying at death’s doorstep” said Corey Engebertson, Houle’s pastor who’s followed his journey closely. “He can’t go a moment without speaking thanks to God for all that he’s done.”

His father, Dennis Houle, never imagined his son would have gone through such pain caused in seconds.

“You prepare yourself for the worst and prepare for the best…in Sean’s, it was the worst,” he said.

On Feb. 21, the 31-year-old officer was shot in the face, arm and hand with his own gun by a suspect.

“When I got the phone call, there was no doubt in my mind that Sean was going to make it through,” Engebertson said.

His injuries were life threatening.

“Where he was shot, how he was shot, the amount of blood that he lost,” Engerbertson said. “All these factors coming together”

The community came together to pray for a miracle. People stepped in with donations, including money for medical bills and giving blood in his honor. Sean needed 65 units of blood to make it through.

“The turnout for the blood drives has been just incredible,” Dennis said. “It’s because of the blood that Sean is with us today.”

He was released from the hospital in mid-March with a police escort home. Engebertson told FOX8 God’s love made Houle’s quick recovery possible.

“That same power that rose the Lord Jesus from the grave is the same power that has gotten Sean home this early and is going to get him through the rest of his recovery,” Engebertson said.

Sean is expected to make a full recovery. He has more surgeries and physical therapy ahead. Dennis told FOX8 his son is grateful for the continued support and prayers from the community.

“The good lord answered those prayers and at the same time graced the family and got us all through it,” he said.