CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The man who authorities say used a “toothbrush shank” in his escape from a local jail is now back in custody.

Russell Heath was captured around 12:45 p.m. Friday in Currituck County, more than 24 hours after he escaped the Chowan County Jail, the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office says.

Russell Heath (Courtesy of Chowan County Sheriff’s Office)

Heath faces several new charges related to his escape, authorities say.

Heath was able to break out of the jail around 9:30 Wednesday night when two guards came by to get supplies Heath was using to clean his cell, per Chowan Chief Sheriff’s Deputy John McArthur.

A photo of Russel Jay Heath as he escaped the Chowan County Jail (Courtesy of Chowan County Jail). A photo of Russel Jay Heath as he escaped the Chowan County Jail (Courtesy of Chowan County Jail).

McArthur says Heath had created a toothbrush shank, which he used to threaten the guards and lock them up. He also took their cell phones so they couldn’t call for help.

“He attacked them and pushed them into a holding cell, took the keys, then came through this side of the jail and then out,” McArthur said.

Heath had been booked in the Chowan jail originally for financial-related crimes, authorities say.