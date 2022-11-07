LEXINGTON, N.C (WGHP) — The NC Department of Corrections is investigating after they say an inmate escaped from a correctional center in Lexington.

Lexington Police Department tweeted that Johnny Porche escaped from the correctional center on Thomason Street in Lexington.

The Department of Public Safety says that Porche scaled a fence and ran away just after 1 a.m. Monday. He was last seen wearing white pants, a grey t-shirt, a green jacket and white sneakers.

They ask that if anyone has any information or sees Porche, do not approach him and call 911 immediately.

Porche had been convicted of felony breaking and entering and probation violation. He was serving a 41-month sentence and was set to be released in February of 2023.