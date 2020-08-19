Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey urges clothes dryer safety to prevent home fires

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey urges families to take precautions to prevent home fires caused by clothes dryers.

“You can never be overprepared when it comes to fire safety,” said Commissioner Causey. “There are several simple steps you can take to prevent fires caused by your clothes dryer, like making sure to clean the lint from the dryer’s lint screen after every load. As an added bonus, it also helps your laundry dry faster.”

In just the last two weeks, there were two house fires caused by clothes dryers in the town of Spring Lake, N.C.

Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey offers the following safety tips to prevent fires caused by clothes dryers: