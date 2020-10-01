Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey reminds Medicare beneficiaries to compare plans during open enrollment

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey reminds Medicare beneficiaries to compare and evaluate their current plans and make necessary changes during the annual Open Enrollment Period, October 15 – December 7, 2020.

The Open Enrollment Period begins October 15 and runs for eight weeks to give consumers enough time to review and make changes to their Medicare coverage.

Changes must be made by December 7, 2020, to guarantee coverage will begin without interruption on January 1, 2021.

Here are some of the ways to review and compare plans available for 2021:

Get one-on-one help from beneficiaries’ local SHIIP office.

Get one-on-one help from SHIIP, the Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program at NCDOI, by calling1-855-408-1212, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visit www.medicare.gov/find-a-plan to compare current coverage with all of the options available, and enroll in a new plan if it is advantageous to do so.

Review the Medicare & You handbook. It was mailed to Medicare recipients in September.

Call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) 24-hours a day, seven days a week, to find out more about coverage options. TTY users should call 1-877-486-2048.

For more information about SHIIP and the Medicare Open Enrollment Period, call 1-855-408-1212 or visit www.ncshiip.com.