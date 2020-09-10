Insurance Commissioner urges motorists to adhere to the Move Over Law to protect lives

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey has joined Governor Highway Safety Director Mark Ezzell in a news conference to remind motorists of the importance of the state’s Move Over Law.

The law requires motorists on multi-lane highways to move over one lane when approaching emergency response or maintenance vehicles stopped with lights flashing.

It also requires motorists on a two-lane highway to slow down until they safely pass the emergency responder.

The law’s goal is to create a greater margin of safety for public officials who have stopped on the side of the road.

“We’ve seen Department of Transportation workers killed. We’ve seen law enforcement killed. We’ve seen first responders killed and it’s totally unnecessary,“ said Commissioner Causey. “If people would just slow down, pay attention and move over, these lives would not have been lost.”

The penalty for motorists who do not comply with the 2002 law has increased significantly as of December 1, 2019 if a violation causes a serious accident.

Violating the law is punishable by fines, court costs, possible jail time, and an increase of three insurance points on a driver’s license, which can increase your auto insurance premiums by as much as 60% for three years.

A motorist can also lose their driver’s license for up to six months.

Commissioner Causey and Director Ezzell ‘s goal is to raise awareness of the law on the day before the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance.

This is the day when the nation stops to honor the first responders and the men and women who either lost their lives or were injured in the 2001 terrorist attacks in New York City.