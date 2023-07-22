HIGH POINT, N.C (WGHP) — Several parts of coastal North Carolina could fall victim to extreme flooding in the very near future, according to a map created by Climate Central.

Climate Central is an organization of scientists and journalists focused on studying the impacts of climate change and showing what the future may hold for coastal communities as the sea level rises.

In the interactive map below, several portions of coastal North Carolina can be seen below the annual flood level by the year 2030.

The Outer Banks are “one of the highest natural-hazard risk zones along the entire Eastern Seaboard of the United States,” said University of Virginia coastal geologist Robert Dolan nearly four decades ago.

Areas of the Outer Banks have retreated over 200 feet in the last two decades and are currently losing about 13 feet a year, according to an article published at the Yale School of the Environment.

Looking further out into the future, the flood level outlook gets increasingly pessimistic by the year 2150.

This problem, one which every coastal community will eventually have to reckon with, is moving particularly fast on the U.S. Eastern seaboard — and fastest in North Carolina. Quote from an article published by Carolina Political Review

Sea levels rose up to 5 inches in some parts of North Carolina from 2011 to 2015, according to a study by the American Geophysical Union.

“These coastal areas are more vulnerable than they realize to short-term rapid acceleration of sea level rise,” says Andrea Dutton, a University of Florida geologist who studies the history of sea level fluctuations. “If they’re hanging their hat on sea level rise projections looking at the potential over decades, they need to refocus and think about the potential for short-term variability in that rate.”

The graph below provided by NOAA shows how the average number of flood events has increased by the decade in Wilmington.

This image provided by Climate Central shows how water levels could drastically rise in the region if the current pace maintains.

A major concern associated with rising sea levels in North Carolina is the impact it could have on the state’s hurricane defenses, according to a Scientific American article. Scientists are concerned that human development and sea level rise threatened to sweep the barrier islands that naturally defend the region away.

The animation above show images from NOAA’s Coastal Imagery Viewer for 2018, 2019, 2022 and 2023, depicting erosion over time at the tip of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina (NOAA/WGHP)

Barrier islands are naturally occurring landforms composed of sand. Their unique placement helps buffer mainland North Carolina from the impact of waves and storm surges.

A report from the Union of Concerned Scientists states that flooding will continue to worsen in the Outer Banks. With the flooding occurring on a nearly biweekly basis by the end of the century and at least 28% of the Hatteras experiencing chronic flooding.