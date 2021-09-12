Interactive map: What’s the average salary in North Carolina by county?

(WGHP) — Which counties have the highest wages in North Carolina? How about the lowest? Should I be planning a move any time soon?
Here at FOX8 we’ve been asking those same questions, so we decided to dig into data provided by ZipRecruiter and the NC Department of Commerce for answers.
Here’s what we found:
NC currently ranks 48 out of 50 states nationwide for average job salaries, according to ZipRecruiter.
The average salary in North Carolina is $53,703 compared to the national average of $66,665.
That means the average North Carolinian makes around $25.82 an hour, which is $1,033 a week or $4,475 a month.
Salaries reported to ZipRecruiter in NC are as high as $109,405 but also as low as $16,491. There are likely salaries outside of this range that have not been reported to ZipRecruiter.
However, the majority of salaries considered in the average jobs category are between $39,820 and $59,528. Anyone who makes $72,400 a year is considered a top earner.
10 Highest-Paying NC Cities
The average salary discrepancy for the 10 highest-paying cities in NC is minimal at 16% between number one (Durham) and number 10 (Jacksonville).
Three of the 10 cities (Burlington, Greensboro, Winston-Salem) are in the FOX8 viewing area. Winston-Salem is ranked at number two just below Durham.
Check out all 10 below:
Durham: $67,180
Winston-Salem: $62,813
Greenville: $60,882
Raleigh: $60,176
Greensboro: $59,752
Wilmington: $59,388
Charlotte: $58,449
Gastonia: $58,184
Burlington: $57,181
Jacksonville: $57,163
Wages by County
But how do NC wages compare county-by-county?
The NC Department of Commerce, Labor & Economic Analysis Division calculated the average wage of a North Carolinian working in the private sector by looking at wage data from the beginning of July 2019 to the end of June 2020.
Unsurprisingly, Durham County has the highest average wage at $79,892--about $26,300 higher.
Swain County has the lowest wage at $29, 024, which is about $24,703 lower than average.
See the full list of all 100 NC counties below:
Alamance County: $43,282
Alexander County: $33,431
Alleghany County: $32,461
Anson County: $35,083
Ashe County: $36,429
Avery County: $33,213
Beaufort County: $38,541
Bertie County: $32,276
Bladen County: $38,052
Brunswick County: $40,184
Buncombe County: $44,847
Burke County: $37,414
Cabarrus County: $41,255
Caldwell County: $41,157
Camden County: $37,398
Carteret County: $34,953
Caswell County: $37,128
Catawba County: $43,920
Chatham County: $38,935
Cherokee County: $33,148
Chowan County: $36,430
Clay County: $32,387
Cleveland County: $40,466
Columbus County: $35,138
Craven County: $40,352
Cumberland County: $38,214
Currituck County: $34,847
Dare County: $33,681
Davidson County: $42,274
Davie County: $39,598
Duplin County: $36,490
Durham County: $75,892
Edgecombe County: $36,170
Forsyth County: $54,914
Franklin County: $44,826
Gaston County: $42,018
Gates County: $38,178
Graham County: $37,074
Granville County: $42,326
Greene County: $32,853
Guilford County: $50,603
Halifax County: $34,225
Harnett County: $35,637
Haywood County: $37,577
Henderson County: $40,529
Hertford County: $39,777
Hoke County: $33,928
Hyde County: $31,555
Iredell County: $51,136
Jackson County: $36,241
Johnston County: $41,776
Jones County: $34,339
Lee County: $42,516
Lenoir County: $39,839
Lincoln County: $43,214
Macon County: $36,942
Madison County: $35,775
Martin County: $32,137
McDowell County: $37,962
Mecklenburg County: $71,689
Mitchell County: $40,351
Montgomery County: $38,237
Moore County: $42,255
Nash County: $41,827
New Hanover: $46,383
Northampton County: $38,433
Onslow County: $32,760
Orange County: $52,155
Pamlico County: $30,448
Pasquotank County: $37,746
Pender County: $35,036
Perquimans County: $37,046
Person County: $42,446
Pitt County: $42,801
Polk County: $33,383
Randolph County: $37,865
Richmond County: $35,874
Robeson County: $35,033
Rockingham County: $35,953
Rowan County: $44,412
Rutherford County: $37,031
Sampson County: $39,034
Scotland County: $38,063
Stanly County: $35,420
Stokes County: $32,264
Surry County: $37,836
Swain County: $29,024
Transylvania County: $35,833
Tyrell County: $33,463
Union County: $46,386
Vance County: $36,717
Wake County: $63,966
Warren County: $30,494
Washington County: $42,747
Watauga County: $35,053
Wayne County: $38,401
Wilkes County: $38,362
Wilson County: $46,904
Yadkin County: $36,674
Yancey County: $37,476