CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Steve Wilks, the new Carolina Panthers Interim Head Coach, who grew up in west Charlotte, was a college teammate with another familiar face in the Queen City, CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings.

“I can’t disregard where I’m from, where I grew up. Is it dear to my heart? Yes,” said Wilks of his west Charlotte roots during a press conference Tuesday.

Long before Wilks became the Carolina Panthers interim head coach, he was being coached, playing defensive back for the Appalachian State Mountaineers in the late 80s and early 90s.

“Back then, he wasn’t that big of a guy, but when he played on the football field, he played big,” said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings, Wilks’ former teammate at App State.

Jennings played linebacker at App State and was Wilks’ teammate.

The chief is joking when he takes a little credit for some of Wilks’ success as a college player.

“He (Wilks) got those interceptions because of me, probably because they had to throw over my head, and it allowed him to get the ball,” said Jennings.

Chief Jennings was not surprised that Wilks, who grew up in west Charlotte, went into coaching.

“I think what football gives to people, including myself, is that competitive nature and that drive, and you don’t lose that over the years, and I can still see that in Coach Wilks today,” said Jennings.

The teammates together at App State, Wilks, No. 9, and Jennings, No. 58, have remained friends over the years.

Jennings texted Wilks to congratulate the new Panthers interim hometown head coach.

“It’s just one of those proud moments that you always cherish,” said Jennings.

The chief says the Panthers players got a good one.

“I think the first step in being a coach, especially a head coach, is that you have people that want to go that extra mile for you, and he’s going to bring that to the table,” said Jennings.

Jennings can’t wait to watch from the sidelines.

“I’m going to be even a bigger Panthers fan now that Steve is interim coach.”

Wilks also coached at Johnson C. Smith University in the mid-’90s, and he never forgets his alma mater, West Charlotte High School.

Coach Sam Greiner at West Charlotte says Wilks came to a Lions game this year and is always keeping tabs on West Charlotte.

Greiner says Wilks was No. 9 when he played for the Lions and graduated in 1987.