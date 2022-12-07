ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday an internal investigation and formal investigation by the SBI is underway after deputies shot and killed a man who they said was firing at first responders while battling a burning home.

The incident began at 12:38 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, at a home on Mahaffey Drive in Rockwell.

When firefighters arrived, they found a fire at a mobile home. A man, later identified as Ronald Wayne Green, 45, was reported to be at the back of the mobile home, deputies said.

As firefighters went to the back of the mobile home to attempt a rescue and combat the fire, the only known resident at the home, identified as Green, began shooting, they said.

“During the encounter, a Granite Quarry Officer and our deputies exchanged numerous rounds of gunfire with Green. As a result of this event, Green lost his life,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

“It is never our desire for outcomes to end in this manner. However, we are called upon at times to use force necessary, reasonable, and appropriate for the protection of our community and fellow first responders,” Rowan County Sheriff Travis Allen said in a released statement.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said it has begun an internal investigation of the incident which is separate from the formal investigation by the State Bureau of Investigations.

“At this time, I have personally viewed the body camera footage of our deputies and feel confident that our deputies conducted themselves in a professional and courageous manner while in the face of life-threatening danger,” Sheriff Allen stated. “In my opinion, their actions consisted of force necessary, reasonable, and appropriate for the deadly encounter.”

The RCSO has released the names of the deputies involved in Friday’s deadly incident:

Deputy Robert Clement has been with the RCSO for 11 months. Deputy Clement was wounded in the left hand by what appears to be a pelleted shotgun blast. “Clement sustained his wound and continued his mission by exchanging gunfire with the offender. Clement gave verbal commands to the offender in an attempt to de-escalate the incident,” the RCSO said.

has been with the RCSO for 11 months. Deputy Clement was wounded in the left hand by what appears to be a pelleted shotgun blast. “Clement sustained his wound and continued his mission by exchanging gunfire with the offender. Clement gave verbal commands to the offender in an attempt to de-escalate the incident,” the RCSO said. Master Deputy Randal Addison was hired in June 2015. Master Deputy Addison actively exchanged gunfire with the offender. Addison’s coat and uniform received damage from a pelleted shot, but he did not receive a bodily injury. “Addison was a driving force behind bringing this horrific incident to an end without further injury to first responders or residents in the area. Addison gave verbal commands to the offender in an attempt to de-escalate the situation,” the RCSO said.

was hired in June 2015. Master Deputy Addison actively exchanged gunfire with the offender. Addison’s coat and uniform received damage from a pelleted shot, but he did not receive a bodily injury. “Addison was a driving force behind bringing this horrific incident to an end without further injury to first responders or residents in the area. Addison gave verbal commands to the offender in an attempt to de-escalate the situation,” the RCSO said. Master Deputy Nikolas Plumley was hired in February 2015. Master Deputy Plumley actively engaged the offender with weapons fire. Plumley gave numerous verbal commands to the offender attempting to de-escalate the situation, the RCSO said.

was hired in February 2015. Master Deputy Plumley actively engaged the offender with weapons fire. Plumley gave numerous verbal commands to the offender attempting to de-escalate the situation, the RCSO said. Deputy Taylor Warren was hired in September 2017. Deputy Taylor was at the back of the residence with the above-mentioned deputies but was not in a position to exchange fire with the offender. “Warren gave verbal commands to the offender in an attempt to de-escalate the situation. Warren’s actions prevented any further injury to first responders and innocent neighbors,” the RCSO said.

All deputies involved have been offered post-incident support, the RCSO said.

This is a developing story. QCN will post the latest updates as they become available.