RALEIGH, N.C. — Stephanie Lowe of Mooresville took a chance on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $1 million prize.

Lowe bought her lucky Millionaire Maker ticket from the Speed Mart on Hasty School Road in Thomasville.

When Lowe arrived at lottery headquarters this past Monday, she had a decision to make. She could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. She chose the lump sum of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $429,009.

