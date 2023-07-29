RALEIGH, N.C. — Lynne Lepley of Statesville wanted a piece of the Mega Millions jackpot as it climbed higher and higher last week, and ended up landing on a $1 million prize.

“It’s a thrill!” she exclaimed as she claimed her prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

Lepley bought her $2 Mega Millions ticket through Online Play for the July 21 drawing. Her Quick Pick ticket matched all five white balls to win the $1 million prize.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $712,501. It was one of two Mega Millions winners in the state. The NC Education Lottery announced Casma Omeally of Pikeville bought a $2 Mega Millions ticket and won the other $1 million prize in the July 21 drawing.

Mega Millions is one of six lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying tickets at a retail location or with Online Play through the lottery’s website or the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

