IRS cracking down on businesses using cash apps

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — To prevent businesses from skipping out on paying taxes, the IRS changed a reporting rule.

The agency is requiring app companies like Venmo or PayPal to issue a 1099-K form to business owners who accept more than $600 via apps. Once the business owners receive the form, they must include it in their income filings.

Prior to 2022, businesses only had to file transactions that exceeded $20,000 and consisted of more than twenty transactions.

Personal transactions like paying rent to a roommate or dinner bills to a friend are not part of the new rule.