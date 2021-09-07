‘It brings me to tears just to think about’; students prepare to return to Mount Tabor High School nearly a week after deadly school shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Students will return to school 6 days after a school shooting left one of their classmates dead.

William Miller Jr

Mount Tabor High School has been closed since Wednesday, September 1, when William Miller Jr. was shot inside the school.

Miller died at the hospital that day.

There will be an increased law enforcement presence at the school as students return. They want students and parents to feel secure and supported.

“Their sense of security was damaged, but what they have to understand now is we’ll have a lot of police officers in the building and I think we’ll be safer than ever,” Jackson Miller, a Mount Tabor student, said.

William Miller Jr.’s memorial overflows with candles and balloons outside the school

Inside, words of encouragement decorate the hallways, reminding everyone who walks through Mount Tabor that the community has their back; that they are loved and that they are ‘Spartan Strong’.

“This is such a great community. Like it brings me to tears just to think about it; these parents, school-wide, parents, teachers, kids they just love each other so much and I think its always been this way,” said parent Rachel Hoenig.

The first bell is at 8:55 a.m.

We’ll have continuing coverage throughout the morning.