‘It feels like my family’: Community mourns Concord Officer Jason Shuping; second officer to die in the line of duty this week

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The community is dealing with the loss of yet another police officer sworn in to serve and protect. Late Wednesday night, Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping was shot and killed responding to a call.

Officer Shuping is the second 25-year-old officer in our area to die in the line of duty this week.

Officer Shuping was an officer with the Concord Police Department for just over 1.5 years. He’s from the Town of Salisbury where he attended East Rowan High School School, playing football and participating in track and field. After graduating in 2014, he went to UNC Pembroke alongside his now-wife, Haylee.

On Thursday afternoon, Officer Shuping made one last trip past the Concord Police Department followed by his brothers and sisters in blue. As the procession went by, many stood along the street saluting the local hero.

A steady flow of people came to pay their respects throughout the day to Officer Shuping. Non-stop all day, the community came by to leave flowers and cards. One young boy left his stuffed animal for the police department. “It feels like my family,” one mourner said.

Memorial growing outside @ConcordNCPolice for fallen officer, other officer injured in shooting, gunman dead.



We spoke with the mom of a young boy who brought this @pawpatrol stuffed animal to the memorial. 😢 @FOX46News will have continuing coverage of this tragedy. pic.twitter.com/rj16LScXxB — Robin Kanady (@RobinFox46) December 17, 2020

Officer Shuping answered the call for an attempted carjacking Wednesday night, Dec. 16, and police tell FOX 46 he was met by gunfire from the suspect.

Shuping and Officer Kaleb Robinson, 23, were ambushed. Robinson wounded. Shuping was killed.

“When a person that serves us gets cut down like this and we have two in a week, it’s ludicrous.”

The suspect has been identified as Jeremy Maurice Daniels, 29, of Charlotte, and was a convicted felon. The SBI investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Donations can be made in honor of Officer Jason Shuping and Officer Kaleb Robinson to:

FOP Lodge 64 PO Box 5302 Concord, NC 28027

Checks Payable: FOP Lodge 64 (memo line should include designated officers name)

Venmo: Lodge Sixty-four @NCFOP64

