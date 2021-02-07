‘It was dangerous’: High Point neighbors react to hours long stand off after 3 officers were injured, 2 people died

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Bullet holes are left over at a home on West English Road where police say 34-year-old Josue Drumond Cruz had himself barricaded.

Saturday was the first time people could get close enough to see the damage.

More than 24 hours after police confirmed Cruz was dead inside the house along with a woman, crime scene tape remains up and law enforcement in unmarked vehicles are stopping by the home.

“I don’t like being in situations like that because you know anything is possible,” said a neighbor a few houses down.

The neighbor told FOX 8 things were so chaotic, he worried a bullet could come through his walls.

“I was on the floor in my room. My cousin even got on the floor too. You don’t know where things would be flying…it was just dangerous. It was dangerous,” the neighbor said.

He also shared what he heard police doing to try and end the situation.

“From out of my room, I heard them telling him to come out with your hands up,” the neighbor said.

Interim High Point Police Chief Travis Stroud explained Friday during a news conference that Cruz did not back down.

“The suspect continued to fire shots out of the house, and we continued to try to negotiate with him,” Stroud said.

The ending is difficult for everyone involved, including people in the community.

The standoff ended as a police-involved shooting and will take weeks to investigate.

The SBI is involved.

FOX8 is working to learn how the unidentified woman was killed and what her relationship was to Cruz.