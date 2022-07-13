RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — This week thousands and thousands of sunflowers are in full bloom and ready to be walked through just outside of downtown Raleigh.

The free-of-charge sunflower experience can be found at Dorothea Dix Park. With nearly 200,000 seeds planted in mid-May, there are plenty of rows of bright-yellow flowers to enjoy (and take selfies in, of course).

CBS 17 took to the field Wednesday morning by land and by air to give our viewers a sneak peek at the blooms.

The sunflowers will typically be in bloom for two weeks, park officials said. The announcement from park officials marked July 11 as their first day of the “full bloom” period. During this time, the field acts as a pollinator habitat for insects, primarily bees.

The sunflower field is free to visit from dawn until dusk all days of the week.

Weekday sunflower parking is available in a gravel lot along Hunt Drive and in the parking lot near the Magnolia Room off Umstead Drive. On weekends, visitors can park at any paved lot, officials say.