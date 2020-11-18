‘It’s weird around the courthouse’: Investigation continues day after fatal shooting outside Guilford County Courthouse

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead, another is in critical condition, and a private security police officer is on paid administrative leave.

More information is coming to light after shots were fired outside of the Guilford County Courthouse in Greensboro.

Avion McLean, 20, was shot and killed during the incident on Monday.

People told FOX8 that the courthouse plaza was eerie on Tuesday.

“When I was inside [the building], it was just weird. Like you could tell something was off,” Taylor Dunn said.

Just 24 hours before Dunn’s court appearance, a shootout took place outside of the very same building.

It’s something that attorney Paul Mengert watched unfold from afar.

“I was actually on the Zoom call for the calendar call. So basically all of the attorneys were listening to this over the video, as it happened,” he said.

Both Mengert and Dunn picked up on the change of atmosphere around the courthouse plaza.

“It’s just scary,” Dunn said.

“It’s weird around the courthouse,” Mengert said. “It’s not full of life. It’s not full of people.”

The only physical reminder of the violence is a series of bullet holes, sprayed on the glass entrance of the courthouse.

“There should be some armed guards walking around right now. It would definitely make me feel safer given what happened yesterday,” Dunn said.

There were no extra guards or beefed-up security measures.

“It might be better to have an officer out here in front,” Mengert said. “Sometimes people get angry at each other, because we’re in a court over a controversy.”

Investigators say a North State Security Group company police officer fired their gun at the armed suspects during the shootout.

“I feel like that’s a brave move,” Dunn said.

“They’re attentive,” Mengert said. “They keep their eyes open. I’m glad to know that one of those guys was able to react.”

Per a spokesperson with the security group, the officer is on paid administrative leave until the investigation is finished.

Greensboro police still do not have anyone in custody.

Investigators are looking at surveillance video from the courthouse and surrounding buildings.

FOX8 is told that the damage from the shooting, including the bullet holes, won’t be able to get fixed until the investigation is completed.

County officials say they need permission from the Greensboro Police Department to fix the glass panels because it’s considered evidence in an ongoing investigation.