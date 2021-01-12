‘I’ve been robbed of him:’ Family devastated, angry after Robeson County man killed in deputy-involved shooting

PEMBROKE AREA, N.C. (WBTW) — The family of the man who was killed over the weekend in a deputy-involved shooting is outraged and says he should still be alive.

Matthew Oxendine, 46, of Red Springs was shot and killed after deputies responded to Janice Drive near Pembroke Saturday night.

“I know my brother’s intentions were not to hurt anyone,” Gregory Oxendine said. “And he may have communicated threats, he may not have… But for a law officer to shoot someone that many times, it shouldn’t have happened.”

Deputies say they responded after someone called in saying they were going to bleed out.

Oxendine was in a car when deputies got to Janice Drive. They say he lit a part of the interior of the vehicle on fire while he was still in it. Deputies allege that Oxendine threatened law enforcement officers and kept talking about ‘bleeding out.’

RCSO claims that when SWAT operators were trying to get Oxendine out of the vehicle, he pointed what appeared to be a gun toward operators. That’s when he was shot at and killed.

His family says the firing was ‘overkill.’

“I counted 27 rounds in the front windshield,” Greg Oxendine said. “How many times, how many bullets does it take to kill someone? They loaded their guns in his vehicle….You’re filling him full of holes.”

“He was basically assassinated,” Greg added. “Nobody deserves to die like that.”

It happened right in front of Hope Bullard’s home, who was cousins with Oxendine. She called him her brother, though.

“I was standing right there on this porch on this side of it and this happened right here,” she said, gesturing at her driveway. “He had no intentions on doing anything. He was not trying to harm himself. He might have had a cry out for attention.”

Both Hope and Greg wish that law enforcement had tried other tactics, such as letting Hope talk to her cousin to get him out of the car.

Both family members said that Oxendine had his demons but was a good man.

“I never painted him as a saint, but he would’ve gave you the shirt of his back and helped you any kind of way,” Oxendine said. “The law officers that done it must be held accountable.”

Deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave, according to the RCSO. That’s typical in officer involved shootings. News13 reached out to the sheriff’s office regarding these concerns and questions. RCSO said it could not comment further, because the State Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case. Count on News13 for updates as more information is released.

