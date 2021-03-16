Jackson County offering $40K dream castle wedding to 1 lucky frontline worker

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- You could win a dream wedding set at a scenic castle in Jackson County this fall.

The county’s tourism board is offering up the dream wedding, valued at $40,600, to one hard-working frontline employee and their fiance whose wedding plans were negatively affected by COVID-19.

The wedding package will include a “fairytale” setting, catering, décor, entertainment and more at Castle Ladyhawke at Bear Lake Reserve. The wedding will take place on Thursday, Nov. 4.

“Working together with the Jackson County Tourism Development Authority to help bring some of these wedding dreams back to life is the least we can do to show our love and support to those sacrificing so much. We know that love prevails, and this is our way of showing that,” said Craig Smith, President and General Manager of Bear Lake Reserve and Castle Ladyhawke.

Castle Ladyhawke is nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains and is connected to the Bear Lake resort community.

“We are proud to partner with Castle Ladyhawke on this amazing opportunity for such a deserving couple. I am so excited to hear the stories of those entering our contest,” Jackson County Tourism Director Nick Breedlove said.

Here’s what you have to do to enter the contest: First, create a video up to one minute in length to introduce you and your fiance. Tell them your names, where are you from and how you met? Share how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted your 2020 wedding plans and how you have provided to your community during this time.

Then, all you have to do is register for the contest and upload your video or provide the link to your YouTube or Vimeo where the video is.

The contest opened up at midnight on Monday, match 15, and closes at 11:59 p.m. on April 30. You must be at least 21 years old to enter. Wedding details must be approved by August 9 and the wedding must be held on Nov. 4. Complete rules can be found here.