GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Gas prices remain relatively unchanged nationwide this week compared with last as oil refining facilities come back online following severe winter weather in December.

A gallon of gas was $3.29 on average this week, according to AAA gas price data. Gas prices have remained well below historic peaks reached in June 2022.

New data from the federal government shows that falling gas prices have helped ease inflation pains for consumers, despite warnings prices could go higher in the coming weeks.

“It is likely that the national average prices we saw heading into Christmas may have been the lows for this winter,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in North Carolina. Gas prices are as of January 13. The state gas tax data is from World Population Review.

North Carolina by the numbers

– Gas current price: $3.12

– Week change: -$0.03 (-1.1%)

– Year change: +$0.05 (+1.5%)

– Gas tax: $0.36 per gallon (#9 highest among all states)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.67 (6/13/22)

Sheetz starts new year with 50 cent drop in diesel prices

– Diesel current price: $4.59

– Week change: -$0.13 (-2.8%)

– Year change: +$1.12 (+32.2%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.77 (6/10/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in North Carolina

#1. Durham-Chapel Hill: $3.19

#2. Raleigh: $3.17

#3. New Bern: $3.17

#4. Greenville: $3.15

#5. Burlington: $3.15

#6. Goldsboro: $3.14

#7. Wilmington: $3.14

#8. Greensboro: $3.14

#9. Asheville: $3.13

#10. Jacksonville: $3.13

#11. Winston-Salem: $3.13

#12. Rocky Mount: $3.11

#13. Fayetteville: $3.09

#14. Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill (NC only): $3.07

#15. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton: $3.06

States with the most expensive gas

#1. Hawaii: $5.00

#2. California: $4.42

#3. Washington: $3.96

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Mississippi: $2.88

#2. Texas: $2.90

#3. Kansas: $2.91

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

#2. California: $0.53

#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

#1. Alaska: $0.0895

#2. Hawaii: $0.16

#3. Virginia: $0.162