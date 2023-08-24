RALEIGH, N.C. — Charlotte resident Nickolas Neal said he and his wife both had the same reaction after learning he won a $100,000 Cash 5 jackpot.

“When I checked the ticket my jaw dropped,” he said. “I got my wife to check the ticket and her jaw dropped as well.”

Neal bought his lucky $1 Quick Pick ticket for the Aug. 8 drawing from the 7-Eleven on West Trade Street in Charlotte.

“I was at work and I took a walk there to loosen up my legs,” Neal recalled.

Neal said he and his wife will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in December with a trip to St. Lucia. He said they will put his jackpot win toward paying for the trip.

“We are planning this trip to be the honeymoon we never went on,” Neal said.

He arrived on Wednesday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,252.

In addition to the St. Lucia trip, Neal said he will pay some bills and save the rest of the winnings.

Cash 5 is one of six lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or with Online Play. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.

Ticket sales from draw games such as Cash 5 make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $61.8 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Mecklenburg County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.