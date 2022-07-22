RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – New numbers from the N.C. Department of Commerce show the state’s unemployment rate remained unchanged from May to June.

The rate was 3.4% in both months. The national rate is 3.6%.

NC Department of Commerce officials said the state’s unemployment rate decreased 1.6% from a year ago. The number of people employed increased 12,675 over the month to 4,929,133 and increased 215,137 over the year. The number of people unemployed increased 1,767 over the month to 172,658 and decreased 74,565 over the year.

Seasonally adjusted Total Nonfarm employment, as gathered through the monthly establishment survey, increased 22,700 to 4,754,100 in June. Major industries experiencing increases were Education & Health Services, 5,700; Professional & Business Services, 5,000; Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 3,700; Construction, 3,000; Government, 2,600; Financial Activities, 2,500; Leisure & Hospitality Services, 900; and Information, 700. Major industries experiencing decreases were Manufacturing, 1,100; Other Services, 200; and Mining & Logging, 100.

Since June 2021, Total Nonfarm jobs increased 152,000 with the Total Private sector increasing by 160,800 and Government decreasing by 8,800. Major industries experiencing increases were Professional & Business Services, 48,800; Leisure & Hospitality Services, 32,500; Education & Health Services, 19,500; Financial Activities, 16,300; Manufacturing, 13,300; Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 11,300; Other Services, 7,200; Construction, 6,100; and Information, 6,100. Major industries experiencing decreases were Government, 8,800; and Mining & Logging, 300.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Wednesday, August 3, 2022 when the county unemployment rates for June 2022 will be released.