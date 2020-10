RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) North Carolina has submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention its COVID-19 Vaccination Plan.

The goal of the plan is to immunize everyone who is eligible for and wants a COVID-19 vaccine.

"Leaders from across sectors came together under tight timelines to collaboratively develop a vaccine plan that leads with equity and prioritizes building trust. We will continue to update this plan as we learn more from the science and data on vaccines and in response to the needs of North Carolinians," said NC Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D.

North Carolina’s vaccine plan reflects five principles that guide the planning for and distribution of one or more COVID-19 vaccines in the state.