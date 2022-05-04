SMITHFIELD, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man is facing murder and abuse charges after his 3-month-old son died this week. a sheriff’s office said.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office told Nexstar’s WNCN that Andrew Chance Weckesser, 27, was charged on Wednesday with murder for the death of his son, who died on Tuesday from his injuries, news outlets reported.

Sheriff’s deputies began their investigation on April 22 after responding to an assault call from Wake Medical Hospital. Staff members told law enforcement that a 3-month-old was admitted and was on life support. The staff also told investigators that the child had signs of trauma consistent with abuse.

Weckesser, who is jailed without bond, was charged on April 27 with intentional child abuse resulting in severe physical injury. The charge was upgraded after the child died. It wasn’t immediately known if Weckesser had an attorney.