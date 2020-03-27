SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston County Public Health officials announced Friday the county’s first COVID-19 associated death. It’s at least the third death in the state.

According to county health officials, the person died on Thursday “from complications associated with the virus.” The patient was in their mid-60s and had underlying medical conditions.

“We are saddened to hear of this loss to our Johnston County community and extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones,” said Johnston County Health Director Dr. Marilyn Pearson. “Although most people will have mild to moderate symptoms with this virus, some will have a more severe illness. This reminds us all to do our part to decrease the chance of infection and stop the spread of the virus by following social distancing recommendations and staying home to the extent possible.”

This patient’s death is at least the third COVID-19 associated death in North Carolina.

As of Friday morning at 9:45 a.m., there were at least 636 positive coronavirus cases across the state and more than 12,910 tests have been completed.

A City of Raleigh employee who lived in Harnett County and was 37 years old died from the virus on Wednesday. Officials said he had an underlying medical condition. His family told CBS 17 he had high blood pressure.

The first coronavirus death of a North Carolina resident occurred on Tuesday when a person who lived in Cabarrus County died from complications, according to state officials. The person was in their late 70s and had underlying medical conditions.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services still lists two deaths and 636 positive cases on their official website because numbers have not yet been updated on Friday.

There are at least nine cases of COVID-19 in Johnston County, according to state numbers.