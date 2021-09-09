Johnston County man facing 25 child sex crime charges that date back to 1972, sheriff’s office says

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Following a nearly year-long investigation, a Selma man was arrested on Wednesday on more than two dozen child sex crime charges, according to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

David Ricky Godwin Sr., 74, is charged with 25 counts of indecent liberties with a child. The charges date back to 1972, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators spent 11 months looking into the case against Godwin and on Tuesday, a Johnston County Grand Jury returned a True Bill of Indictment on the indecent liberties charges, officials said. Orders for his arrest were then issued.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation revealed that Godwin is accused of taking indecent liberties with a family member between 1972 and 1977. The victim was under the age of 13 at the time of the crimes.

Godwin was arrested at his home on Pollock Street on Thursday.

He is currently being held in the Johnston County Detention Center under a $5 million secured bond.