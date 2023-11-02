RALEIGH, N.C. — Benson resident David Shafer often imagined going to lottery headquarters in Raleigh to collect a big prize, and it finally happened after winning a $236,439 Fast Play jackpot.

“I always joked with people at stores that I want the ticket that will take me to Raleigh,” Shafer laughed. “I’m still kind of in shock though.”

Players who win big lottery prizes like Shafer’s jackpot win are required to claim them at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

Shafer bought his lucky $10 50X The Cash ticket on Oct. 24 from Country Mart on N.C. 242 North in Benson. He said he initially thought someone else won the jackpot.

“I saw the jackpot went down from over $200,000 to $20,000 so I figured somebody else just won,” Shafer recalled. “It took a minute to set in.”

At the time of his purchase, the jackpot stood at $236,439. Since Shafer bought a $10 ticket, he received 100% of the progressive jackpot.

“I never pictured winning something like this,” Shafer said. “I thought about it though.”

He arrived Wednesday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $168,466.

Shafer said he will put most of his winnings in the bank.

Fast Play features an instantly growing jackpot that increases with every ticket sold until it is won. For details on how $14.3 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Johnston County in 2022, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.