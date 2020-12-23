Johnston County middle school teacher and coach dies from COVID-19 complications

North Carolina

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN)– A Johnston County teacher and coach has died due to complications from COVID-19.

According to the Johnston County School Board Chair Todd Sutton, John Krol died Monday due to a blood clot in his lungs which was related to COVID-19.

Krol taught at Swift Creek Middle School, which has been offering in-person classes.

According to Krol’s bio on Swift Creek Middle School’s website, he lived in Clayton with his wife and five boys.

He was a teacher for 17 years and taught math, science and social studies.

Krol was the head football and baseball coach at Swift Creek Middle School.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV