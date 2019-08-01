Johnston County mom, 3 children at home during broad-daylight armed home invasion

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – A 29-year-old mom was robbed at gunpoint inside her Johnston County home in front of her three children, the sheriff’s office said.

Around 3:35 p.m., three men armed with handguns forced their way inside the home in the Maplewood Run subdivision off Cleveland Road near Smithfield.

The armed suspects took items from the home before leaving the scene, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said.

“They took everything in my safe. They took all the money and gold we had in our safe. They just knew we had it,” the mother said in a 911 call.

The woman’s husband was at work at the time of the home invasion.

No one inside the home was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information on this home invasion is asked to contact detectives at 919-989-5000.