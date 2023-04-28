GARNER, N.C. — Lowanda Kane of Garner tried her luck on a $10 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize.

Kane bought her lucky $1,000,000 Bankroll ticket from Turner Mini Mart on Benvenue Road in Rocky Mount.

When she arrived at lottery headquarters on Thursday, Kane had the choice of taking the $1 million prize as an annuity of $50,000 a year for 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. She chose the lump sum of $600,000 and took home $427,503 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

The $1,000,000 Bankroll game launched in November 2020. Since Kane won the last top prize, the lottery will end the game.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $14 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Johnston County in 2022, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.