RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Betty Montgomery of Benson took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize.

Montgomery bought her lucky Lightning 7s ticket from Country Mart on N.C. 242 North in Benson. She arrived at lottery headquarters on Oct. 23 to claim her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,501.

The Lightning 7s game debuted in June with six $200,000 top prizes. Two $200,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

For details on how $14.3 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Johnston County in 2022, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.