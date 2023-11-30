CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A judge approved a request by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Thursday to release bodycam video in connection to the controversial arrests of a couple at a bus stop earlier this month that went viral online.

The Mecklenburg County judge announced not only will bodycam video be released on this incident, but several other videos will be released to the public including surveillance videos, traffic-cam videos, and several videos of once the couple was in custody.

The multiple videos will be reviewed by the Charlotte City Council in private before all videos are released to the public to see.

The Charlotte City Council has up until Dec. 11 to view all videos, but the footage must be released to the public by Dec. 12, according to the judge.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 2 p.m. Nov. 13 near a Bojangles off South Tryon Street in southwest Charlotte. A couple who officers believed were smoking marijuana were told that they were under arrest, and Christina Pierre, 24, became combative, CMPD said. Both had just ended their shifts at the Bojangles, CMPD said.

In mid-November, CMPD confirmed that an officer had struck 24-year-old Pierre in the face. Police said Pierre hit an officer in the face twice and that’s when the CMPD officer hit her back.

CMPD said under state law, anyone “is allowed to use reasonable force to defend themselves.” CMPD Policy allows officers to use reasonable force to take a resisting person into custody.

On Tuesday, Nov. 28, all charges were dropped against Pierre and Anthony Lee in this case.

“After consideration of the body-worn camera evidence and the various recorded accounts of police and civilian witnesses present, based on the totality of the circumstances, the State does not have reasonable likelihood of success at any potential trial on this matter,” Prosecutor Sheena Gatehouse said.

Police Chief Johnny Jennings provided the following statement of the legal action:

https://twitter.com/cmpdchief/status/1729650274698973189/photo/1

On Nov. 17, Queen City News’ cameras were rolling as Pierre, her attorney, and Lee walked into CMPD Headquarters to look at the video for the first time since the controversial arrest. Videos had surfaced on social media that showed different angles and parts of the interaction at the bus stop near West Arrowood Road in the Steele Creek area.

“We’re pleased that the DA’s office has dismissed the charges and pleased to see the justice system working as it should be,” Pierre’s civil attorney Lauren Newton earlier this week.

CMPD said Pierre and Lee had been smoking marijuana in public, and that’s when officers approached the couple and the situation escalated from there.

A video posted online showing a CMPD officer hitting Pierre in the thigh multiple times while trying to arrest her went viral. CMPD said the strikes to the thigh were an approved tactic used by police to get a suspect to comply. A team of police investigators for CMPD was compiling all the facts earlier this month to understand what happened.

Newton says her client would like the public to see the bodycam footage showing more than just the viral video. She says it would show her client explaining to the officer that she had a THCA cigarette, which is legal. Not marijuana, as officers alleged.

They now intend to file an excessive force lawsuit against CMPD, the City of Charlotte, and its officers.

“When the police ask her, you can very clearly see her saying, ‘This is what I have. This is legal. I bought it at the smoke shop,’ and the police weren’t taking no for an answer,” Newton said.

“We talked to people, we talked to witnesses, we talked to the officers, we look at that video not only their officer’s body-worn camera but any videos surrounding,” CMPD Lt Kevin Pietrus said. “We look at you know, photographs of injuries and it’s basically getting the entire picture, not a moment in time, but the entire picture of the entire incident.”

The officer involved, identified as Vincent Pastone, has been removed from active patrol and CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings released the following statement earlier this month:

“I had the opportunity to view this video, and it is not easy to watch. I never want to see an officer, much less one of my own, involved in a situation like this. Our officers are trained to engage and interact with people and manage situations to the best of their abilities based on the training they receive.

When individuals physically assault officers and refuse to comply with police and when they resist arrest, officers must physically engage with them to safely take them into custody. Our officers are often placed in difficult situations that require actions that can be difficult to watch. CMPD works tirelessly to keep this community safe.

I watched the body-worn camera footage and believe that it tells more of the story than what is circulating on social media. The public deserves to view this footage as well, but based on NC state law, I am not permitted to release body-worn camera footage without a court order. I have asked for our police attorney to file a petition with the court, so we are able to share this video with the public. This process will take time, but CMPD will update as soon as the court allows.”