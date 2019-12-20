Junior Johnson, NASCAR legend, dead at 88

BRISTOL, TN – MARCH 21: NASCAR legend Junior Johnson looks on prior to the NASCAR Legends UARA Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 21, 2009 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by John Harrelson/Getty Images)

Junior Johnson, a moonshiner turned NASCAR legend, has died at the age of 88, according to NASCAR’s official website.

Johnson had been in declining health and entered hospice care earlier this week.

A winner of 50 races in NASCAR’s top division in the 1950s and 60s, Johnson was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2010.

“His all-out style — honed from years of hauling illegal liquor at breakneck speeds through the North Carolina foothills — took a toll on his competitors and his own equipment, earning him a reputation as the hardest of the hard chargers,” is how NASCAR.com described the racing legend.

NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France released the following statement, according to NASCAR.com: