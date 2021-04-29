‘Just heartbreak’: Cousin of fallen sergeant speaks out after deadly standoff in Watauga County

Watauga County Sgt. Chris Ward was responding to the home for a welfare check along with Deputy Logan Fox. They were trying to find someone who didn’t show up for work on Wednesday.

Both were shot when they entered the home.

Ward was killed. We have received no word on the condition of Fox.

The suspect had reportedly been shooting at law enforcement into the night.

Law enforcement officials said the suspect is dead. It is unclear how the suspect died.