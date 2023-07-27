WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile suspect is accused of setting a child care center in Winston-Salem on fire over the weekend, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

On Saturday at 5:08 p.m., officers with the WSPD and Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to the Head Start Center on 2050 Big House Gaines Blvd. when they were told about a fire.

Once the fire was extinguished, investigators learned that the building was broken into, and items inside were set on fire.

No one was injured. Only the building was damaged.

Investigators identified a juvenile suspect, and Juvenile Justice officials were contacted.

Juvenile petitions are in the process of being sought for felony breaking and entering and felony burning of a schoolhouse for this incident.