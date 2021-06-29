Juvenile killed in crash after trying to flee traffic stop

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — One person was killed and a second person was injured after a police chase in North Carolina in which a suspect tried to flee pursuing officers, authorities said Tuesday.

The Wilmington Police Department said in a news release that officers stopped a car Monday evening that was reported to be stolen, but the driver fled and ran two stop lights before crashing into a flatbed tow truck.

According to the news release, officers pulled the driver from the car and performed CPR until emergency workers arrived. The driver died at a local hospital, while a passenger in the car suffered non life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver of the tow truck was treated at the scene and released.

The driver is suspected of being involved in multiple vehicle break ins, according to police.