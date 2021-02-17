‘Juvenile playing with fire’ sparks large south Charlotte condo fire; 30 people displaced

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A large, two-alarm fire damaged a south Charlotte condominium early Wednesday morning, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Officials said fire crews responded to a two-story condominium near 2000 Stoney Point Drive and saw heavy fire showing from the building.

Charlotte Fire said the fire was started by a “juvenile playing with fire.”

30 people have been displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting them.

CFD estimated the damages to be $276,000 worth.

